SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Price Target Increased by 22.56% to 60.95

The average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) has been revised to 60.94 / share. This is an increase of 22.56% from the prior estimate of 49.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.66% from the latest reported closing price of 42.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBOW is 0.37%, an increase of 41.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 20,689K shares. The put/call ratio of SBOW is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Partners holds 4,113K shares representing 18.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riposte Capital holds 1,700K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 41.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBOW by 688.52% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,087K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

