SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed the most recent trading day at $37.99, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 13.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

SilverBow Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SilverBow Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $161 million, up 62.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.71 per share and revenue of $684 million, which would represent changes of +160.28% and +67.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.98% higher. SilverBow Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SilverBow Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.24, so we one might conclude that SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.