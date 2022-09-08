SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $36.68, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 2.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SilverBow Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, down 17.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $161 million, up 62.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.71 per share and revenue of $684 million, which would represent changes of +160.28% and +67.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.98% higher within the past month. SilverBow Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SilverBow Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.98, which means SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.