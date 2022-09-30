SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 29.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

SilverBow Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SilverBow Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.6 million, up 110.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.72 per share and revenue of $765.4 million, which would represent changes of +160.44% and +87.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. SilverBow Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SilverBow Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.58 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.47, which means SilverBow Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.