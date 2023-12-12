SilverBow Resources Reports Upsize Of Secondary Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) announced the upsize and pricing of an underwritten public offering of its common stock by an affiliate of Strategic Value Partners, LLC. The size of the offering increased from the previously announced 1.7 million shares to an aggregate of 2.2 million shares of common stock held by the selling stockholder. The selling stockholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares.

The company noted that the selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2023.

