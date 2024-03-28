SilverBow Resources rejects Kimmeridge's $2.1 billion takeover offer

March 28 (Reuters) - SilverBow Resources SBOW.N said on Thursday it has rejected largest shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management's latest offer that valued the oil and gas producer at $2.1 billion, including debt, in the latest rebuff of the asset manager's efforts.

