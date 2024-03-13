News & Insights

SilverBow Resources Receives Proposal From Kimmeridge Energy Management - Quick Facts

March 13, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) has received a proposal from Kimmeridge Energy Management with respect to a potential transaction between the company and Kimmeridge Texas Gas. Kimmeridge Energy Management proposed to contribute the assets of Kimmeridge Texas Gas and $500 million of cash in exchange for shares issued by the combined entity. Following the proposed transaction, Kimmeridge Energy Management would control a supermajority of the combined company, with the remaining shares held by public shareholders.

The SilverBow Board will review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
