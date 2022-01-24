SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shareholders are still up 256% over 1 year despite pulling back 17% in the past week

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 34% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 256% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

In light of the stock dropping 17% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Because SilverBow Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, SilverBow Resources' revenue grew by 60%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 256% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SBOW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SilverBow Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 256% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SilverBow Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SilverBow Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

