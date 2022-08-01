SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) delivers shareholders massive 68% CAGR over 3 years, surging 22% in the last week alone

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), which saw its share price soar 371% in three years. In more good news, the share price has risen 61% in thirty days.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for SilverBow Resources investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that SilverBow Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years SilverBow Resources has grown its revenue at 10% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 68% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. A hot stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at, as long as you don't let the fear of missing out (FOMO) impact your thinking.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SBOW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

This free interactive report on SilverBow Resources' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SilverBow Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 128% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SilverBow Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SilverBow Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

