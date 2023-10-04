SilverBow Resources (FRA:19W) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 61.22

The average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources (FRA:19W) has been revised to 61.22 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 56.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.73 to a high of 79.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.34% from the latest reported closing price of 31.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 19W is 0.38%, an increase of 45.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.54% to 20,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Partners holds 4,113K shares representing 16.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riposte Capital holds 1,700K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 41.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 19W by 688.52% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,087K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

