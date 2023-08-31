SilverBow Resources (FRA:19W) Price Target Increased by 29.88% to 56.27

The average one-year price target for SilverBow Resources (FRA:19W) has been revised to 56.27 / share. This is an increase of 29.88% from the prior estimate of 43.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.62 to a high of 72.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.49% from the latest reported closing price of 38.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverBow Resources. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 19W is 0.37%, an increase of 41.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 20,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Partners holds 4,113K shares representing 18.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,281K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riposte Capital holds 1,700K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 41.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 19W by 688.52% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,087K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

