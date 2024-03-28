News & Insights

Markets
SBOW

SilverBow Resources Board Rejects Kimmeridge's Latest Proposal

March 28, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW), Thursday announced its board's decision to reject Kimmeridge Energy Management Company's latest proposal over concerns that it substantially undervalues the company.

The decision was made after consulting with its independent financial and legal advisors, who found that Kimmeridge has mentioned the estimated asset valuation of Kimmeridge Texas Gas in the proposal, instead of actual value.

The energy company also stated that it would not nominate the nominees put forth by Kimmeridge.

Currently, SilverBow's stock is trading at $34.47, down 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.