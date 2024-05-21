Silver (XAG) Daily Forecast: Will XAG Bounce Back Above $31?

Market Overview

Despite expectations of Fed rate cuts and rising geopolitical tensions, the Silver price (XAG/USD) did not maintain its previous day’s gains and turned bearish, reaching an intraday low of $31.07 from a high of $31.53.

This decline was influenced by the strengthening US dollar, which saw an uptick as investors awaited further guidance on US interest rates following cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials. However, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and ongoing geopolitical tensions helped limit further declines in the silver price.

Looking ahead, traders will focus on upcoming remarks from several Federal Reserve officials, including Waller, Williams, Barr, Bostic, Collins, and Mester. Additionally, the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday will be crucial, as hawkish comments from Fed officials could bolster the US dollar and negatively impact the silver price.

Impact of Federal Reserve’s Cautious Stance on Silver Prices

On the US front, the broad-based US dollar gained momentum on Tuesday as investors awaited signals on future interest rate moves from the Federal Reserve. Despite signs of cooling inflation, Fed officials remained cautious, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasizing the need for confidence in reaching the 2% inflation target.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson expressed uncertainty about inflation reaching the central bank’s 2% target, suggesting continued policy caution. Markets are pricing in potential Fed rate cuts this year, with a 76% chance of a 25 basis point cut in September, amid ongoing debates about the pace of economic recovery and the trajectory of inflation.

The cautious stance of Federal Reserve officials, coupled with uncertainty surrounding inflation and potential rate cuts, supported the US dollar’s modest rise. This sentiment likely contributed to downward pressure on the price of Silver.

Market Factors and Geopolitical Tensions

Confidence in the market is also driven by the belief that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the US this year. Lower interest rates can stimulate economic activity and investment, which is seen as beneficial for the market.

On the other hand, ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, including recent raids in Jenin and air strikes in Jabalia and Beit Lahiya, have resulted in significant casualties and displacement. This escalating tension may support safe-haven assets like silver, potentially limiting its losses.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

Silver prices may trade bullish above $31, with resistance near $33. Monitor upcoming Fed officials’ comments and FOMC minutes for market direction.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Technical Outlook

Silver Price Chart

Silver prices are currently at $31.70, down 1.38%. The key technical levels to watch include a pivot point at $32.52. Immediate resistance levels are at $33.09, $33.68, and $34.24.

On the downside, immediate support is at $31.44, followed by $30.76 and $30.27. Technical indicators show the 50-day EMA at $29.86 and the 200-day EMA at $28.36.

Silver has completed a 50% Fibonacci retracement at around $31.08. Sustained closes above this level could signal a buying trend. The outlook remains bullish above $31.45, but a break below this level could lead to a sharp selling trend.

