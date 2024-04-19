Silver (XAG) Daily Forecast: Steady Near $28.30 Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Market Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading around $28.30, experiencing upward momentum due to escalating geopolitical risks between Iran and Israel. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields have risen, propelled by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, which has bolstered the U.S. Dollar and placed downward pressure on silver prices.

Despite this, the potential for conflict escalation has increased market uncertainty, prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as silver.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East Impact on Silver Prices

Recent reports confirm Israeli missile strikes in Iran, significantly escalating Middle Eastern tensions. ABC News and Reuters have highlighted these developments, including unexplained explosions at Iran’s Isfahan airport.

Such geopolitical events have heightened market fears of further conflicts, notably affecting financial market stability and increasing the demand for silver as a safe-haven asset.

Impacts of Fed Policy and Economic Data on Silver Prices

Federal Reserve officials have reinforced a strong monetary stance, with statements from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and New York Fed President John Williams emphasizing inflation concerns and a data-dependent approach to interest rates. These remarks have influenced the U.S. Dollar’s strength and silver’s market price.

Economic data show a mixed landscape:

U.S. Unemployment Claims decreased to 212K.

The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index unexpectedly surged to 15.5.

U.S. Existing Home Sales dropped to 4.19 million, a 4.3% month-over-month decrease.

The combination of a robust U.S. Dollar, mixed economic indicators, and heightened geopolitical tensions are shaping silver’s pricing dynamics.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast

Silver Price Chart

Today’s technical analysis for Silver (XAG/USD) indicates a slight downturn in price, currently trading at $28.30, a reduction of 0.18%. The market’s pivot point stands at $28.10, slightly below the current price, hinting at potential support.

If the price holds above this level, it may regain upward momentum, aiming for immediate resistance at $29.57, with further resistance at $30.51 and $31.48.

Support levels are identified at $27.32, $26.52, and $25.68. A break below the pivot could trigger a decline towards these levels. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.09 and the 200-day EMA at $26.21 reinforce these technical findings.

Overall, the market outlook for Silver remains cautiously optimistic above the pivot point of $28.10, but any movement below this critical threshold could lead to a sharp sell-off.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.