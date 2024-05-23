Silver X Mining Secures Strategic Peru Agreement

Silver X Mining (TSE:AGX) has released an update.

Silver X Mining Corp. has secured a key 15-year social agreement with the Carhuapata community in Peru, which allows unrestricted exploration and mining, signaling strong local support for the company’s expansion plans in the Plata Mining Area. With historical data from previous drillings, Silver X is poised to update its mineral resources by the end of 2024, setting the stage for substantial development and growth in the district.

