News & Insights

Stocks

Silver X Mining Secures Strategic Peru Agreement

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver X Mining (TSE:AGX) has released an update.

Silver X Mining Corp. has secured a key 15-year social agreement with the Carhuapata community in Peru, which allows unrestricted exploration and mining, signaling strong local support for the company’s expansion plans in the Plata Mining Area. With historical data from previous drillings, Silver X is poised to update its mineral resources by the end of 2024, setting the stage for substantial development and growth in the district.

For further insights into TSE:AGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.