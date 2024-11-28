Silver X Mining Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Silver X Mining (TSE:AGX) has released an update.

Silver X Mining Corp. has reported a remarkable financial turnaround for Q3 2024, with revenues surging to $5 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a significant reduction in cash costs per tonne, highlighting the successful development of their Tangana mining unit in Central Peru.

