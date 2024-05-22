News & Insights

Silver Wolf Exploration Launches Million-Dollar Offering

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Silver Wolf Exploration (TSE:SWLF) has released an update.

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering aimed at raising up to CAD $1 million by selling units at C$0.15 each, with options for shareholders to purchase additional shares. The proceeds from this offering will fund exploration and drilling activities on the Ana Maria property in Mexico and support the company’s general working capital. The offering may also include the sale of units to both Canadian and international institutional investors, as well as the participation of company insiders.

