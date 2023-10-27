Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Pulls Back for the Week

Silver Price Forecast Video for 31.10.23

Silver Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading week, as we have seen a bit of negativity. Ultimately, this is a scenario where thesilver marketis reacting to the higher interest rates in the United States, and of course the lack of geopolitical concerns over the last couple of days. Do not get me wrong, the geopolitical concerns are out there, but it seems like things are cooling off just a bit. If that continues to be the case, then silver will more likely than not continue to drop from here.

If we were to break down below the bottom of the previous candlestick, then it does make a certain amount of sense that we could drop down to the $22 level, which is the next large, round, psychologically significant figure. Anything below there then opens up to the $21 level, but all things being equal, this is a situation where we see a lot of support and noise, and I do think that silver will remain very noisy overall.

Keep in mind that interest rates and risk appetite both are going to have a major part to play in thesilver market and silver is extraordinarily sensitive to the US dollar in general. Both can go up at the same time, but that takes a certain amount of extreme stress, something that we certainly could have down the road, but at this point it looks like we are going to continue to see a lot of volatility more than anything else. If we could break above the $24 level, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the $26 level above.

