Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Markets in The Middle of The Range

Silver Price Forecast Video for 02-01-2024

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Weekly Technical Analysis

The past week has been negative for Silver, but I don’t know if I would read too much into it, mainly due to the time of the year. After all, you are going to have some issues with liquidity, and in that environment, you can’t get overly excited one way or the other.

I am going to look at this through the prism of consolidation. Basically between $22 underneath and $26 above in this environment. We’re right around the middle. So, this, I believe, is going to be a relatively neutral candlestick pattern for the last several months. And we have seen it for the most part.

Silver traded in this range has been in this range for the last couple of years. There was a time here and there where we’ve jumped out of it, but this range has been fairly reliable. With that being the case, I think that as you look into 2024, you have to think of this more or less as a range-bound market until it proves itself otherwise. In general, I’m somewhat ambivalent about silver from a longer-term standpoint.

I do think that we get a shot higher based on interest rate expectations. But then again, you would have thought we would have already broken $26. Since we have not, that does make me a little bit hesitant to get overly bullish on silver from a longer-term standpoint. If we can break the $26 level, that would be a very bullish turn of events because the last time we did that, we challenged $28, and the time before that we rose almost all the way to the $50 level.

