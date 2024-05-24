News & Insights

Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Continues to See Noise

May 24, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Silver Markets Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver initially shot higher again during the course of the week but then turned around to sell off quite drastically. The $30.50 level seems to be an area that is a bit of a magnet for price so it’s not a huge surprise to see that we are hanging around this area. With that being said, I think this is a market also that continues to see a lot of buy on the dip attitude as the $30 level being broken up to the upside of course is a very positive turn of events.

Underneath us we have the $28.50 level potentially offering significant support as well. So, I have no interest in shorting Silver, at least not as things stand right now. Ultimately the $32 level was a bit too much, but we had gotten overbought on the relative strength index anyway.

So, it all kind of comes together for just simple profit taking. I do think we are going higher and paying attention to interest rates will probably continue to be a major kind of situation that you have to follow in this market. And with that being said, I believe that you will be value hunting, and you are not necessarily worried about the fact that we have broken here, and we may be a little stretched. So, what we need is short-term support in order to push higher. If we can break above the $32 level, it’s possible that we could go looking to the $35 level above. Pay attention to interest rates, there is a negative correlation.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

