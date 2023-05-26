Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Look for Buyers

Silver Price Forecast Video for 29.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver has fallen rather hard during the trading week to reach down toward the 50-Day EMA, only to see buyers come back into the picture and start to lift silver again. Ultimately, the market bouncing from here is a good sign and it’s probably worth noting that the market has found a little bit of stabilization right around the 50% Fibonacci level, so therefore it’s likely that we will attract a certain amount of technical trading.

If we break down below the weekly candlestick, it would clear the 50-Week EMA, perhaps opening up a move down to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. That of course is an area where a lot of traders will be paying close attention to what’s going on, and therefore could be looking to pick up a little bit of value. Whether or not that holds remains to be seen, but it’s certainly worth noting that silver has been explosively bullish until the last couple of weeks.

A close attention to the US dollar, because it has a well-known negative correlation with thesilver market so if it starts to strengthen that could cause some issues for silver. On the other hand, if we could take out the $24 level to the upside, it’s likely that thesilver marketgoes looking to the $25 level. With all of that, the market is more likely than not going to end up being one that attracts a certain amount of attention to the upside, but again, if we break down below the bottom of the weekly candlestick, that could lead to something a little uglier going forward.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.