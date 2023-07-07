Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 10.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver has gone back and forth during the course of the trading week, as it looks like we are hanging about the 50-Week EMA. It’s also worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci level underneath has offered support, and therefore it will be interesting to see if it continues to do so. The $22 level underneath is massive support, breaking down below that level then has the market breaking below the 200-Week EMA, perhaps sending the market down to the $20 level.

On the other hand, if we were to turn around and take out the top of the weekly candlestick, we could go looking to reach the $24.25 level, perhaps even reach toward the $25 left. After that, then we have the $26 level, an area where we had sold off from quite drastically. That being said, the candlestick for the week shows quite a bit of indecision, which unfortunately for the bullish traders wasn’t exactly what they wanted to see. We have had a couple of massive negative candlesticks over the last couple of months, so you still have to wonder whether or not the buyers can turn this market around. That being said, I believe that the $22 level is the most crucial spot on this chart, and if we can stay above there, we should be in good shape.

Ultimately, I think this is the market that will continue to move with a negative correlation to the US dollar, which is exactly what we had seen during the course of the week, and therefore I think this is the most important thing to pay attention to going forward.

