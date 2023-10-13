Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Attempting to Recover

Silver Price Forecast Video for 16.10.23

Silver Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver has rallied a bit during the trading week, showing signs of life yet again. Ultimately, the market looks as if it is trying to recover and head back into the previous consolidation area, but we will have to wait and see whether or not it has enough momentum to do so. Ultimately, silver is a very difficult market to trade at times, because it has a lot of different things that go into play when it comes to pricing it. Silver is highly sensitive to the US dollar and interest rates, but it also can be thought of as a precious metal at times. Furthermore, the market also has to pay attention to the industrial demand part of the equation, as silver is not just the precious metal, but an industrial one as well, used quite a bit in green technologies and other places.

Underneath, we have the massive hammer from the previous week, and if we were to break down below there, then the market is likely to send the market much lower, perhaps down to the $20 level. The $20 level of course will cause a lot of attention, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where I would imagine that there is a lot of options trading going on, thereby causing support in and of itself. Anything below there would open up “FOMO trading”, sending thesilver marketdown to the $18 level.

On the other hand, if we can take out the 50-Week EMA above, then silver is likely to go much higher, perhaps reaching the $25 level before it is all said and done. We probably need the US dollar to calm down a bit, perhaps even interest rates as well, as they both have such a major influence on what goes on in this market.

