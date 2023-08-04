Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver as a Volatile Week Again

Silver Price Forecast Video for 07.08.23

Silver Weekly Technical Analysis

Silver initially tried to rally, but found resistance at the $25 level. Pulling back from there, we then crashed all the way back down to the 50-Week EMA, but by the end of the week started to see things turn around. This was exacerbated by the jobs number coming out lower than anticipated, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see silver pickup a little bit of momentum, as the US dollar was punished.

The 50% Fibonacci level has offered support as well, so I think it does make a certain amount of sense to see the market bounce from here, as technical traders will be very interested in this market. Nonetheless, I still think volatility is going to remain a major issue but for me, this is a market that looks like it is going to continue to be difficult to hang onto, so you need to be cautious with your position sizing. Remember, silver is much more volatile than gold, so you cannot trade thesilver marketthe same way that you trade it.

Either way, I think this is a situation where you probably have a lot of noisy behavior more than anything else, but given enough time, I fully anticipate that the market will sort itself out and continue to rise. However, if we were to break down below the $23 level, then we could start to ask serious questions about whether or not the uptrend can continue. At this point, the Friday session, and even the Thursday session, suggest that the buyers are starting to come back into the picture.

