Silver Tsunami to Hit the United States: 4 Stocks in Focus

America’s increasing aging population will eventually lead to the phenomenon of “silver tsunami” wherein older people outnumber the younger generation. Per the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report, all baby boomers are projected to turn 65 or older by 2030.

This massive demographic shift will benefit companies that cater to the needs of seniors.

What’s Behind the Shift?

Progress in medical science and new insights into lifestyle and other environmental influences are allowing a growing number of people to remain healthy in their advanced years. With an increasing portion of the U.S. population achieving higher levels of education and better standard of living, as well as experiencing increasingly lower rates of disability, people are living longer.

Consequently, the number of people aged 65 years and older in the United States has grown rapidly, from 3.1 million in 1900 to 35 million in 2000.

While improved healthcare facilities have been boosting life span, record low birth rates among young women have been contributing to the nation’s greying population, as stated by John Haaga from the National Institute of Aging.

Notably, the total fertility rate of U.S. women is now 1.7 children per woman, below 2.1 children needed to replace the population. On the other hand, life expectancy at age 65 went from 11.9 years (1900-1902) to 19.1 years in 2010, according to An Aging World, a Census Bureau report.

Key Projections

Older adults are projected to outnumber children under 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections. Currently, there are approximately 35 million Americans aged 65 or older and this number is expected to double in the next 25 years.

Stocks in Focus

Considering the aforementioned projections, it is prudent to conclude that all kinds of businesses involved in senior care, including those that provide assisted living to elders as well as hospice care givers, will benefit from this trend. We have discussed some of these stocks below:

Brookdale Senior Living BKD: It is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 2.33%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Ensign Group ENSG: The company’s affiliated entities offer a broad spectrum of post-acute care including senior living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitative care. As of Mar 31, 2020, its operating subsidiaries had a collective capacity of approximately 22,900 operational skilled nursing beds and 2,100 senior living units. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 7.87%.

Amedysis AMED: It provides home health and hospice services to the growing chronic, co-morbid, and aging American population. As of Mar 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 322 Medicare-certified home health care centers, 146 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 12 personal-care care centers in 38 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedysis carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 15.46%.

Chemed CHE: This company’s subsidiary VITAS Healthcare is the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care. There are 12,262 VITAS professionals providing care to approximately 19,215 patients daily throughout 14 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Chemed carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has a four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 4.42%.

