The Silver Tsunami: Healthcare ETFs to Buy Amid Aging US Demographics

The United States is undergoing a demographic transformation of historic proportions. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the "Silver Tsunami" has officially arrived, with the 65-and-older population growing at a rate outstripping almost every other age bracket.

By the end of 2026, roughly one in five Americans is projected to reach retirement age, while the 85+ cohort is recognized as the fastest-growing segment of the population.

For investors, this demographic reality offers an "opportune moment" to invest in healthcare exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As the number of senior citizens continues to rise, demand for medical services, chronic disease management, and specialized procedures is expected to increase significantly, creating a durable revenue tailwind for the healthcare industry that few other sectors can match.

Against this backdrop, investors may want to explore the specific healthcare segments poised to benefit from this demographic shift, along with the industry’s long-term outlook, before identifying suitable ETFs as the U.S. population continues to age. The following sections examine these trends in detail.

Targeted Care: Healthcare Variants Catering to US Seniors

The aging population presents distinct medical needs, creating massive tailwinds for specific sub-sectors within healthcare. In the pharmaceutical space, giants like Eli Lilly LLY and Novo Nordisk NVO are seeing unprecedented demand for metabolic and age-related treatments. Their GLP-1 medications, originally developed for diabetes treatment but now transforming obesity and cardiovascular care, are becoming increasingly important for seniors seeking to manage long-term health and wellness.

Beyond medicine, the "wear and tear" of an aging body drives the medical device market. Stryker SYK is a primary beneficiary, as its industry-leading robotic-assisted platforms for total knee and hip replacements become essential for maintaining mobility in the senior population, with arthritis and osteoarthritis affecting over 32 million U.S. adults.

Meanwhile, managed care providers like UnitedHealth Group UNH and Humana HUM are leveraging the Silver Tsunami through their specialized Medicare Advantage programs. These plans, which offer integrated care coordination and home-based health services, are specifically designed to manage the high-frequency care needs of seniors, turning demographic growth into a predictable, recurring revenue stream for the industry.

America’s Demographic Outlook & Its Implications

The Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) Demographic Outlook report projects that the U.S. population will continue aging, on average, over the 2026–2056 period, with the number of people aged 65 and older expected to increase at an average annual rate of 1.6% through 2036.

Consequently, the “old-age dependency ratio” — the number of people aged 65 or older per 100 working-age individuals — is projected to rise steadily through the 2030s. This trend suggests that healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP is likely to continue increasing regardless of broader economic cycles.

For healthcare ETFs, this creates a “defensive growth” profile: demand remains relatively inelastic, while the customer base continues to expand steadily. As a result, the sector can serve as a resilient source of capital appreciation even amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Diversifying the Demographic Play: Health ETFs to Buy

Considering the factors discussed above, rather than betting on a single drug trial or surgical device, investors can gain exposure to the broader senior-care value chain through diversified ETFs, as highlighted below:

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV

This fund, with net assets worth $37.37 billion, offers exposure to 59 companies in the pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology industries. LLY holds the first position in this fund, with 14.81% weightage, while UNH holds the fourth position with 6.73% weightage.

The fund charges 8 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a volume of 11.90 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI

This fund, with net assets worth $3.06 billion, offers exposure to 47 U.S. companies that manufacture and distribute medical devices. Intuitive Surgical holds the first position in this fund, with 16.30% weightage, while SYK holds the third position with 10.64% weightage.

The fund charges 38 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 3.51 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE

This fund, with net assets worth $876 million, offers exposure to 55 U.S. companies that manufacture prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines. LLY holds the first position in this fund, with 22.28% weightage.

The fund charges 38 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.09 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X Aging Population ETF AGNG

This fund, with net assets worth $81.9 million, offers exposure to 84 companies positioned to serve the world’s growing senior population through exposure to health care, pharmaceuticals, senior living facilities and other sectors that contribute to increasing lifespans and extending quality of life in advanced age. NVO holds the first position in this fund, with 3.86% weightage.

The fund charges 50 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.001 million shares in the last trading session.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI): ETF Research Reports

Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.