Silver Tiger Metals (TSX:SLVR) Price Target Decreased by 10.19% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Silver Tiger Metals (TSX:SLVR) has been revised to 0.82 / share. This is an decrease of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 345.66% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Tiger Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVR is 0.19%, a decrease of 51.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.33% to 11,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 5,982K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 3,560K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,500K shares, representing a decrease of 503.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVR by 83.44% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 360K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.