Silver Tiger Metals Announces Promising El Tigre Study

Silver Tiger Metals (TSE:SLVR) has released an update.

Silver Tiger Metals has unveiled a promising Preliminary Feasibility Study for its El Tigre Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico, showcasing a net present value of $222 million and a strong internal rate of return of 40%. The study highlights a 10-year mine life with significant silver and gold recoveries, and the company is optimistic about moving quickly towards construction, supported by their experienced operations team.

For further insights into TSE:SLVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.