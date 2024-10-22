News & Insights

Stocks

Silver Tiger Metals Announces Promising El Tigre Study

October 22, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver Tiger Metals (TSE:SLVR) has released an update.

Silver Tiger Metals has unveiled a promising Preliminary Feasibility Study for its El Tigre Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico, showcasing a net present value of $222 million and a strong internal rate of return of 40%. The study highlights a 10-year mine life with significant silver and gold recoveries, and the company is optimistic about moving quickly towards construction, supported by their experienced operations team.

For further insights into TSE:SLVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLVTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.