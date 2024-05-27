Silver Storm Mining Reveals High-Grade Silver Findings

Golden Tag Resources (TSE:SVRS) has released an update.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. reports promising drill results from Phase 1 of its La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango, Mexico, revealing numerous high-grade silver intercepts. Significant findings include several high-grade mineralizations outside current resources and the discovery of a new mineralized zone, suggesting an optimistic future for the mine’s resources in both volume and quality. The results are seen as a positive indication for extending the mine’s life and enhancing its output, with close proximity to the processing plant being a strategic advantage.

For further insights into TSE:SVRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.