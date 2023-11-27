Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Price Target Increased by 29.55% to 11.63

The average one-year price target for Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) has been revised to 11.63 / share. This is an increase of 29.55% from the prior estimate of 8.98 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.66% from the latest reported closing price of 9.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Spike Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSIC is 0.60%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.31% to 348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobs Asset Management holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSIC by 13.59% over the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 85.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSIC by 41.96% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5K shares.

Silver Spike Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a newly-organized specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. Silver Spike Capital, LLC is an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.