Silver Spike Capital Updates Holdings in Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)

Fintel reports that Silver Spike Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.52MM shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC). This represents 72.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 4, 2022 they reported 4.51MM shares and 74.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.16% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silver Spike Investment is $14.14. The forecasts range from a low of $13.87 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 47.16% from its latest reported closing price of $9.61.

The projected annual revenue for Silver Spike Investment is $7MM, an increase of 246.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.56, an increase of 596.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Spike Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSIC is 0.4104%, a decrease of 7.0855%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 444K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jacobs Asset Management holds 177,843 shares

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 89,787 shares

Penserra Capital Management holds 82,918 shares

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 82,918 shares

Millennium Management holds 10,445 shares

Silver Spike Investment Background Information

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a newly-organized specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. Silver Spike Capital, LLC is an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

