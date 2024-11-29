Silver Range Resources Grants Stock Options

Silver Range Resources (TSE:SNG) has released an update.

Silver Range Resources Ltd. has announced the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, allowing them to purchase shares at $0.08 each. The company, a precious metals prospect generator, is actively seeking joint venture partners for its high-grade precious metals opportunities across its portfolio.

