News & Insights

Stocks

Silver Range Resources Grants Stock Options

November 29, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver Range Resources (TSE:SNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silver Range Resources Ltd. has announced the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, allowing them to purchase shares at $0.08 each. The company, a precious metals prospect generator, is actively seeking joint venture partners for its high-grade precious metals opportunities across its portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:SNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.