Silver Range Resources Expands Exploration Portfolio

November 21, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Silver Range Resources (TSE:SNG) has released an update.

Silver Range Resources has reacquired the Cold Springs Property in Nevada and is compiling targets for future testing. They have also acquired data from a multi-year drill program at their East Goldfield Property, intending to build a drill database to identify new targets. These strategic moves are part of their efforts to enhance their exploration portfolio in historically rich mining areas.

For further insights into TSE:SNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

