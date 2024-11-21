Silver Range Resources Expands Exploration Portfolio

Silver Range Resources (TSE:SNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silver Range Resources has reacquired the Cold Springs Property in Nevada and is compiling targets for future testing. They have also acquired data from a multi-year drill program at their East Goldfield Property, intending to build a drill database to identify new targets. These strategic moves are part of their efforts to enhance their exploration portfolio in historically rich mining areas.

For further insights into TSE:SNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.