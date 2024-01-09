Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD’s Resilience Has Market Poised for Upside Surprise

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver modestly up, defying market competition

CPI report could catalyze silver surge

Fed policy shifts influence silver’s outlook

Current Market Movement

Silver (XAG/USD) is witnessing a modest increase on Tuesday, trading at $23.22, up by 0.49%. Despite facing competition from stocks and cryptocurrencies, silver is showing resilience. Analyst negativity toward the metal might be hinting at an upcoming surge.

Economic Indicators Influencing Silver

The U.S. consumer price inflation report due Thursday could be a crucial catalyst for silver. The report’s anticipation keeps many major players on hold, reflecting in the current light trading volume. Recent U.S. economic reports indicating lower inflation expectations are bolstering hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts, a factor potentially supportive of silver prices.

Balancing Act in Silver Market

Silver is currently balancing a dovish rate outlook against the backdrop of safe-haven outflows and a rebound in risk-on sentiments. The U.S. Treasury yields and dollar trends, coupled with the anticipation of economic data, are key influencers. The Fed’s potential rate cuts, currently seen as less likely in the near term, remain a significant factor in market sentiment.

Impact of Fed Policies and U.S. Dollar Trends

Federal Reserve policies and U.S. dollar trends continue to play a pivotal role in shaping silver’s market dynamics. Recent developments, including Governor Michelle Bowman’s remarks, have shifted the focus to the timing and scale of potential rate cuts, influencing investor strategies in thesilver market

Short-Term Forecast for Silver

Looking ahead, thesilver marketseems poised for a surprise pop to the upside, defying current low expectations. The upcoming U.S. CPI report could be the spark for this rally, especially if it further cements the likelihood of Fed rate cuts. With the market seemingly undervaluing silver amidst broader economic shifts, any dovish signals from the Fed could drive silver prices higher than anticipated, marking a surprising surge in a market that many have overlooked.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is currently trading at 23.15, positioned just below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which are at 23.66 and 23.63 respectively. The relative closeness of these moving averages forms a price cluster, as a potential resistance point.

The market is showing stability this week, maintaining above the previous bottom of 20.66. This stability suggests balanced market sentiment with a slight bullish inclination.

The proximity of the current price to the moving averages could lead to a crossover, which may introduce near-term volatility. If the price breaks through this cluster, it could trigger an acceleration to the upside, potentially moving towards the main resistance at 24.50. Conversely, failure to breach this cluster might lead to a retest of the minor support at 22.23.

Overall, the market is showing signs of a potential upward movement, pending the response at the moving average cluster.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

