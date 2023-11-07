Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Wavers as Dollar Strength Challenges Fed Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver drops with dollar’s gain.

Soft job data may slow Fed hikes.

Powell’s speeches key for silver’s path.

Silver Slips as Dollar Strengthens

Silver (XAG/USD) prices dipped on Tuesday, nearing a one-week low, reflecting a stronger dollar and waning demand for safe havens. The shift comes as market participants look for guidance from the Federal Reserve on the future of interest rates.

Currency and Geopolitics

The uptick in the dollar, up by 0.21%, has rendered silver costlier for investors using other currencies. This rise coincides with a slight de-escalation in geopolitical risks, as indicated by developments in the Middle East, impacting silver’s typical role as a haven asset.

Fed’s Interest Rate Path

Investor sentiment has been buoyed by the possibility that the Fed may halt its rate-hiking regime, a hypothesis supported by recent soft labor market data. Treasury yields have responded accordingly, recovering from recent dips as the market digests the potential implications for monetary policy.

Economic Indicators

The 10-year Treasury yield’s increase to 4.649% reflects the market’s reevaluation of economic indicators, particularly the lower-than-expected nonfarm payrolls. This data suggests a softening labor market, potentially signaling an end to the Fed’s interest rate increases.

Market Sentiment

With the market anticipating a quieter week data-wise, focus shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speeches for cues on economic policy. The central bank’s stance on inflation control remains a key factor for volatility, with Powell’s tone and Treasury auction results likely to influence both yields and silver prices in the short term.

Short-Term Forecast

The short-term outlook for silver is cautious with a bearish bias. Given the recent soft labor market data, the market appears to be bracing for a pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. This sentiment, should it persist, may provide a stabilizing effect on silver prices in the short term.

However, the dollar’s strength continues to apply pressure, suggesting a mixed outlook with the potential for both support and resistance to influence silver’s trajectory in the near future. Investors should remain attentive to Federal Reserve communications for further direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver’s current price at 22.75 is below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a potential bearish trend in the medium to long term.

The price is nestled between the minor support at 22.23 and minor resistance at 23.55, suggesting a consolidation phase. However, the close proximity to the minor support level could indicate vulnerability to further downside risks.

The major resistance at 24.495 remains a significant barrier to any bullish momentum.

Given these factors, market sentiment appears to lean bearish, with a close watch on the minor support level for any signs of a breakdown which would likely reinforce the bearish outlook.

