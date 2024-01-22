Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Tumbles as Investors Eye PCE Data, Fed Meeting

FXEmpire.com -

Sharp Decline in Silver Prices Amid Investor Liquidation

Silver prices are trading sharply lower on Monday, driven by heavy investor liquidation as the market braces for the Federal Reserve’s meeting on January 30-31 and upcoming U.S. economic data. This significant drop reflects heightened trader caution and a reassessment of future market directions.

At 07:27 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.18, down $0.44 or -1.96%.

Influence of Fed Speakers on Market Outlook

The market’s bearish sentiment is partly attributed to last week’s remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, among others, indicated a need for more inflation data before considering rate cuts, suggesting a delay possibly into the third quarter. Their dovish outlook, emphasizing a cautious approach to rate adjustments, has tempered expectations for immediate monetary easing.

Dollar and Treasury Yield Movements Impacting Silver

The U.S. dollar index’s current strength and the rapid recovery in U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields are critical factors in the current market environment. Upcoming economic reports, including U.S. flash PMI, GDP estimates, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, are eagerly awaited for further cues.

Global Central Bank Decisions and Currency Trends

Decisions from global central banks, especially the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the European Central Bank (ECB), are also influencing market sentiment. The yen’s movement in response to these developments highlights the interconnected nature of global financial markets.

Short-Term Forecast: Bearish Outlook for Silver

Given the current market conditions, the short-term outlook for silver is decidedly bearish. The combination of Fed officials’ dovish statements, the ongoing economic data releases, and the broader global financial context suggest a continued downward pressure on silver prices. Investors and traders should prepare for potential further declines as the market responds to these evolving economic and monetary signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently trading at $22.15, is positioned below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at $23.56 and $23.61 respectively. This positioning suggests a bearish sentiment in the market.

The asset is hovering just below the minor resistance level of $22.23, which now acts as a pivotal point for the day’s trading direction.

A sustained move above this level could indicate a shift towards a bullish trend, potentially challenging the main resistance at $23.55. Conversely, failure to breach this pivot could see silver prices testing the main support at $20.66 over the long-term.

The current market sentiment for silver leans towards bearish, given its position relative to key moving averages and the critical pivot point.

