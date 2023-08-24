Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Treads Carefully Ahead of Jackson Hole Insights

FXEmpire.com -

Jackson Hole could dictate silver’s future.

U.S. business activity shows stagnation signs.

Bullish silver outlook amid rate uncertainties.

Jackson Hole Symposium Awaits: Silver on the Edge

Despite weaker Treasury yields, a subdued U.S. dollar, and rising gold prices, silver (XAG/USD) prices took a step back on Thursday. Market participants are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach, with many eyeing the Jackson Hole meeting for insights on interest rates, resulting in profit-taking and position-adjusting.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Anticipation

The Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, remains the financial world’s focus. Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming address is expected to shed light on future interest rate decisions, a crucial factor considering silver’s attractiveness tends to wane with rising U.S. rates.

Currency Dynamics and Economic Indicators

The dollar’s current dip reflects global economic concerns and dampened interest rate expectations, pushing down U.S. yields. This comes as U.S. business activity hints at stagnation and Europe’s central bank faces challenges, with traders predicting halted rate hikes. Meanwhile, the UK’s repeated rate boosts signal a potential slowdown in economic momentum.

Europe’s Economic Stance

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) anticipated decision to delay rate hikes is rooted in contracting business activities, revealing growing economic issues. The Bank of England’s continuous rate hikes to combat inflation further emphasize the looming economic concerns.

Short-term Silver Outlook

With traders and investors awaiting the Jackson Hole Symposium’s outcomes, current indicators suggest a halt in rate hikes for the U.S. and Europe. Consequently, while U.S. Treasury yields may decline, silver’s market displays bullish signs for the immediate future.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Based on the 4-hour chart data for Silver (XAG/USD), the current price of 24.14 sits above both the 200-4H moving average of 23.79 and the 50-4H moving average of 23.01, suggesting a bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI value of 74.42 indicates that the commodity is currently overbought, which might be a cautionary signal for potential price retracement.

The current price level is comfortably seated above the main support area between 22.70 to 22.28, but slightly below the main resistance area of 25.00 to 25.27. Overall, the market sentiment for Silver in the short term appears to be bullish, although the overbought RSI value suggests caution.

