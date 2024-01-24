Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Traders Eyeing $22.00 Support Amid Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver prices rebound from $22.00 support level.

Economic reports, Fed rates crucial for silver’s direction.

Geopolitical tensions provide a buffer against price drops.

Counter-Trend Rally Amid Support Defense

Silver prices are trading higher on Wednesday, spurred by a counter-trend rally after robustly defending the key support zone at $22.00 to $21.88. This uptick is unfolding despite the challenges posed by firm U.S. Treasury yields and a resilient U.S. Dollar.

At 08:19 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.63, up $0.19 or +0.86%.

Economic Indicators and Fed Rates Impact

Recent U.S. economic data is shaping market expectations, cooling the anticipation of imminent Fed rate cuts. Key reports on the horizon, such as the U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI and GDP figures, are set to be critical in determining silver’s immediate direction. The recalibration of rate cut expectations is exerting some pressure on silver, counterbalanced by the U.S. economy’s steadfast performance.

Geopolitical Tensions and Price Support

Global geopolitical tensions are emerging as a significant factor, potentially cushioning silver’s downside risks. The $22.00 mark stands as a psychological support, closely monitored by the market.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, the market is witnessing what appears to be a counter-trend short-covering rally. This rally, however, hangs in a delicate balance.

Should prices break below the $21.88 level, we could see a swift collapse in silver prices. On the flip side, if the rally sustains momentum, it may signal a continuation of the upward trend.

Experienced traders are advised to keep a vigilant eye on the evolving economic landscape and be prepared for swift shifts in market sentiment, as these factors will be pivotal in steering silver’s near-term direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) is trying to establish support at the psychological $22.00 level, which is slightly above the spike bottom at $21.88 from November 13. This interaction has essentially formed a key support zone between these two levels.

The market is not in a position to change the trend to up. This would occur on a breakout over the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, trading at $23.63 and $23.53, respectively. The proximity of these two levels has essentially formed a “Wall of Resistance”.

Nonetheless, the daily chart does indicate there is plenty of room to the upside, if there is a power short-covering rally. On the downside, a failure to hold $21.88 could trigger a steep break with $20.66 a potential target.

