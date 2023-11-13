Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Traders Cautious Ahead of U.S. CPI Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

XAG/USD nears five-week low in a volatile market climate.

Fed Chair Powell’s remarks impact Silver prices.

Dollar’s rise makes Silver less attractive globally.

US CPI data crucial for Silver’s market direction.

Cautious bearish outlook for Silver short-term.

Silver (XAG/USD): A Precarious Position Amid Economic Uncertainties

The spotsilver marketcurrently presents a complex scenario for traders and investors alike. As XAG/USD hovers near a five-week low, its short-term direction seems heavily influenced by a mix of domestic and global economic factors.

At 08:17 GMT, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $22.00, down $0.28 or -1.15%. December Comex Silver futures are at $22.03, down $0.25 or -1.13%.

U.S. Economic Data: CPI and Retail Sales

The upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is central to market sentiment. Expectations of a 0.3% month-over-month rise in core CPI and a year-over-year increase of 4.1%, mirroring September’s figures, have kept the market cautious. Furthermore, retail sales data will offer insights into consumer demand, especially in the face of high borrowing costs. These figures are crucial in shaping expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

The Dollar’s Strength and Its Impact

A slight uptick in the dollar against other major currencies has made silver less attractive for holders of other currencies. The steady dollar, with the index at around 105.80, reflects the market’s anticipation of more clues on the Fed’s approach to handling inflation.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Market Reaction

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent hawkish remarks have quashed hopes of imminent interest rate cuts, adversely affecting silver prices. However, the market remains focused on whether the upcoming CPI data will prompt the Fed to adjust its rate hike trajectory.

Macroeconomic Factors Supporting Silver

On a broader scale, the macroeconomic environment is gradually turning favorable for silver. With the U.S. monetary tightening cycle nearing its end and the U.S. dollar potentially peaking, there could be a moderation in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar’s strength. These factors, along with geopolitical risk-driven haven demand and renewed central bank purchases of gold, could bolster silver’s investment appeal.

Short-Term Outlook

Given these factors, the short-term outlook for silver appears cautiously bearish, with potential shifts depending on the forthcoming economic data and the Federal Reserve’s responses. The interplay of these factors will be key in determining silver’s price movements in the near future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently at $22.01, is below both its 200-day ($23.25) and 50-day ($22.66) moving averages, indicating a bearish trend in the medium to long term.

With the price just under the minor resistance of $22.23, there’s a possibility it may struggle to push upwards towards the major resistance at $23.55.

If the price declines, the main supports at $20.66 and $19.90 could play a crucial role.

Overall, silver’s current market position suggests a bearish sentiment, with a focus on its ability to surpass and stabilize above these averages to reverse the trend.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.