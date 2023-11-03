Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Traders Brace for Payrolls Update

FXEmpire.com -

Silver’s Pre-Payroll Positioning

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are in a holding pattern as traders lighten their exposure ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. October non-farm payrolls report. The spot market has seen a 0.59% decline in silver, while December futures have slipped by 0.53%, signaling market caution.

Interest Rate Uncertainty

Investor sentiment has been tempered by the Federal Reserve’s recent decisions, hinting at the end of aggressive rate hikes. This has been reflected in the softening dollar and dip in Treasury yields. With indicators suggesting an easing inflationary pressure and a weakening labor market, there’s a whisper of optimism for a steadying of rate increases.

Market Speculation and Rate Trajectory

Silver’s inability to break past the $23.50 level has kept traders on edge. Despite a generally hopeful market sentiment leaning towards stable rates in December, the Fed Chair’s comments about continuing the fight against inflation hint at a more cautious approach in silver investment.

Jobs Data in Focus

The upcoming non-farm payrolls report stands as a potential pivot for silver’s price. A forecasted job growth of 180,000 positions versus September’s more robust figures could tip the scales for silver if the actual numbers disappoint, potentially pushing prices over the critical $23.50 mark.

Short-Term Silver Outlook

The immediate trajectory for silver will largely depend on the forthcoming payroll data. A soft report may weaken the Fed’s aggressive stance and bolster silver prices. On the flip side, a strong labor market could signal further rate hikes, dampening the allure of silver as a safe haven.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The current daily price of silver (XAG/USD) at 22.66 is marginally below the previous close, reflecting a slight bearish inclination in the short term.

It trades beneath both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting a lack of upward momentum and a potential longer-term downtrend.

The proximity to the minor support at 22.23 indicates a critical juncture; a break below could reinforce bearish sentiment, while a rebound could see resistance tests at 23.55.

The prevailing market sentiment for silver leans towards the bearish side, with careful watch on the key support level for further direction.

