Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Skyrockets on Fed Rate Pause Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver up 8.43% for the week, influenced by Fed rate speculation.

Economic data hints at easing inflation, shifts silver demand.

Central banks’ silver buying strengthens bullish market trend.

Silver’s Strong Weekly Performance Amid Fed Speculations

Silver (XAG/USD) prices have seen a significant uptick this week, marking an 8.43% increase, buoyed by investor speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate hikes. This surge in silver, a traditionally non-yielding asset, comes as the dollar weakens and Treasury yields remain low. Investors are closely watching the $25.82 mark, anticipating a potential breakthrough based on economic signals and geopolitical factors.

Influential Economic Indicators

Key U.S. economic indicators have played a crucial role in shaping these market expectations. The unchanged consumer price index and a marginal rise in the core rate in October, coupled with a notable drop in producer prices, have signaled weaker inflationary pressures than expected. Additionally, a rise in unemployment claims suggests a shift in the labor market, potentially aiding the Fed’s anti-inflation efforts.

Lower Interest Rates Boost Silver’s Investment Appeal

The prospect of lower interest rates has increased silver’s appeal, particularly as its price hovers above the critical support level of $21.92. A decline in the dollar value makes silver more affordable for buyers using other currencies, while the low Treasury yields add to its allure. Recent data indicating a slowdown in inflation has reinforced investor belief in a potential halt to the Fed’s rate hikes.

Central Bank Demand Influencing Silver’s Bullish Trend

Central banks, notably China, continue to increase their silver reserves, providing a steady demand for the metal. This trend, along with the recent economic data, points towards a market that is increasingly bullish on silver. Investors remain cautiously optimistic, with expectations of a dovish turn in Fed policy amidst subsiding inflation.

Short-Term Outlook

With the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in December, the market is eagerly awaiting its decision on interest rates. In the meantime, sentiment has turned bullish.

Recent economic figures have raised questions about the timing of potential rate cuts, with many investors betting on a pause in rate hikes. Despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s previous indications of possible further hikes, the current market sentiment leans towards unchanged rates in the upcoming meeting.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently trading at 23.87, is positioned above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

This price level is also above the minor support of 23.55 and approaching the trend line resistance at 23.94, suggesting potential for further upward movement.

The proximity to the minor resistance at 24.50 could indicate a test of this level soon.

The overall market sentiment for silver appears bullish, considering its position relative to key moving averages and support levels, coupled with its approach towards notable resistance levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.