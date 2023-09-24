Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Shows Strength Amid Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Despite pressures, silver’s resilience shines as U.S. dollar recedes from a six-month peak.

Dips in 10-year Treasury yields further spotlight silver after the Federal Reserve’s decisions.

The specter of a U.S. government shutdown threatens GDP, putting silver’s traditional role in focus.

Silver’s Market Behavior

Despite mounting pressures, silver (XAG/USD) prices showed commendable resilience this past week. The U.S. dollar, having achieved a six-month peak, retreated slightly, making silver more accessible for global investors. This was further complemented by a dip in 10-year Treasury yields, which had previously touched a 16-year high. Both events transpired in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates, though a 25 basis point hike is speculated by year-end.

Global Economic Outlook and Rate Hikes

Around the world, major central banks remained steadfast in their approach to interest rates, maintaining them at elevated levels to combat inflation. This decision arises from a two-year global policy-tightening phase which has now reached its zenith. The consensus indicates that this isn’t purely an anti-inflation measure, but also a signal of anticipated global economic stagnation. Given this backdrop, investors often lean towards silver as an economic buffer. However, increasing interest rates can hamper non-interest-bearing assets like silver.

U.S. Domestic Indicators

Domestically, recent surveys depicted a stagnant U.S. business activity, notably in the expansive services sector. Despite the U.S. central bank’s successive interest rate hikes, consumer spending remains robust, challenging many economic predictions. Nevertheless, the onus now is on the forthcoming economic data, which will significantly influence market dynamics leading up to the next central bank meetings.

Shutdown Specter and Silver’s Outlook

In the political arena, a potential U.S. government shutdown looms large. Triggered primarily by intra-party disputes among Republicans, a prolonged shutdown might erode the GDP significantly. As the U.S. stands at this crossroads, silver, traditionally a safe haven during economic turmoil, might witness fluctuating demands. A shutdown could further impact various government services, adding strain to already volatile markets. Concerns also loom over the ramifications of halted vehicle production due to strikes, pushing car prices higher and causing cascading effects on the auto supply chain.

Forecast

Given the current economic and political milieu, a bullish short-term forecast for silver seems plausible. However, as uncertainties persist, especially surrounding the U.S. government’s fiscal strategies, investors should tread with caution and vigilance.

Weekly Technical Analysis

Weekly Silver (XAG/USD)

The Weekly Silver (XAG/USD) recently closed at 23.845, marking an increase from the previous week’s close of 23.385. This price places it above both the 200-Week and 50-Week moving averages, set at 22.593 and 23.125 respectively.

The 14-Week RSI stands at 51.28, suggesting a slightly positive momentum without being in overbought territory.

Silver is currently trading in a range, with the primary support set between 18.07 and 17.400, while the main resistance lies between 27.495 and 30.350. Taking all these factors into account, the market sentiment for Silver appears cautiously bullish at the moment.

