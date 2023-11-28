Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Shows Caution Amid Fed Rate Hike Doubts

FXEmpire.com -

Silver dips slightly, diverging from gold’s rise

Treasury, dollar changes impact silver’s performance

Investors eye Fed moves, economic data closely

Silver’s Varied Response Amid Fed Rate Speculation

Silver (XAG/USD) is displaying a divergent trend compared to gold, showing a slight decline on Tuesday despite a broader market anticipation of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. This movement suggests that investors are taking a cautious stance, possibly realizing profits while awaiting further clarity on economic growth, inflation trends, and Federal Reserve policies.

Market Movements and Economic Indicators

Spot silver traded lower at $24.63, a slight decrease of 0.15%, while March silver futures also saw a marginal decline. This contrasts with its recent peak, indicating a nuanced investor response to the current economic climate.

The bond market and the Federal Reserve’s potential policy shift have influenced silver’s performance, with speculation around inflation trends and future rate cuts shaping market sentiments. The FedWatch Tool indicates a divided expectation regarding rate cuts in May next year.

Influence of Treasury Yields and Dollar Index

The decline in U.S. Treasury yields and a dip in the dollar index, which reached its lowest since late August, has made silver more accessible to investors using other currencies. The recent data indicating a slowdown in U.S. inflation has fueled expectations that the Fed might ease monetary policies sooner than anticipated, with significant focus on the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data release.

Investor Focus and Short-Term Outlook

Investors remain attentive to various economic reports and Federal Reserve officials’ remarks, seeking insights into the future of interest rates and economic conditions.

he market is closely monitoring upcoming economic data releases, including consumer confidence reports and revised U.S. third-quarter GDP figures, for indications of economic trends and inflation pressures.

Overall, the market sentiment for silver appears cautiously optimistic, albeit with an underlying sense of vigilance, reflecting a mixed short-term outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

The silver (XAG/USD) market presents a cautiously optimistic scenario. Currently trading at 24.60, it is just above the minor support level of 24.59, suggesting that this price point could serve as a pivotal level for future movements.

Significantly, the price stands above both the 200-day moving average of 23.36 and the 50-day moving average of 22.83, indicating a general bullish trend in the medium to long term. This positioning above key moving averages usually reflects underlying market strength.

The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels implies potential for upward movement, with limited immediate ceilings to cap gains.

Therefore, the current sentiment in thesilver marketcan be considered cautiously bullish, with a focus on maintaining above the minor support level for further upside potential. Additional analysis suggests that trader reaction to 24.49 will set the tone of the session.

