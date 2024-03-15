Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Showcases Strength Amid Inflation Fears

Silver’s Resilience Amid Inflation Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Silver prices displayed remarkable resilience on Friday and especially this week, continuing their strong performance. This persistence comes despite rising concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay interest rate cuts, possibly extending beyond June. The trigger for this apprehension was the revelation of higher-than-expected inflation figures.

At 11:41 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $25.17, up $0.36 or +1.43%.

Shift from Gold to Silver

Investors are seemingly transitioning from gold, deterred by its high prices, to the more moderately priced silver. Speculators are now viewing silver as a more lucrative option, offering greater potential for percentage gains. This shift in preference underlines silver’s attractiveness as an alternative investment.

Inflation Data Impact

Recent U.S. economic data has shown an unexpected rise in both consumer and producer prices, suggesting persistent inflation. This situation potentially pressures the Fed to maintain higher interest rates for a more extended period. However, despite these challenges, silver has continuously attracted buyers, indicating its perceived value and resilience.

Market Rally and Future Outlook

Contrary to expectations of a dip following a modest rally last week, silver prices surged to their highest level since early December. This rally occurred even as the U.S. Treasury yields remained relatively stable. Investors are now reassessing the future of monetary policies, especially with the latest inflation data pointing to a hotter-than-anticipated economic environment. The market anticipates a positive outlook for silver in 2024, bolstered by strong investment, industrial, and safe-haven demands.

Interest Rate Cut Expectations

Investor focus is now on the potential timeline for interest rate cuts, with recent data influencing their expectations. The probability of a rate cut in June, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, stands at around 59%, a slight decrease from earlier projections. For 2024, the market anticipates roughly three rate cuts.

Dollar Index and Upcoming Data

The U.S. dollar index is heading towards its most significant weekly gain since mid-January, which impacts silver prices for holders of other currencies. Investors are also eagerly awaiting upcoming reports on consumer sentiment, along with import and export prices, which could further influence market dynamics.

Market Forecast: Bullish on Silver

Despite the pressure from higher inflation and interest rate uncertainties, silver shows a bullish trend. Its capacity to attract investors even in challenging economic conditions points to a robust demand and positive market sentiment for the foreseeable future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

XAG/USD is edging higher on Friday with potentially plenty of upside momentum to challenge the December 4 top at $25.91.

On the downside, a lower close or a trade through $24.74 could alter momentum with potential targets at $24.50 and $24.01.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.