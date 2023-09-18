Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Rising in Shadow of Fed’s Rate Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver (XAG/USD) reacts to potential Fed pause in rate hikes; investors watch closely.

The Federal Reserve’s decisions on rates remain pivotal for silver’s short-term outlook.

Asian stocks’ fall boosts silver appeal, China’s bank elevates sentiment with policy.

Silver’s Reaction to Central Bank Policies

Silver (XAG/USD) has captured investor attention as the current price action hints at benefiting from the Federal Reserve’s prospective pause in interest rate hikes at this week’s policy meeting. This precious metal’s performance is being influenced by several factors, including economic indicators and central bank decisions, both domestic and international.

At 06:21 GMT, Spot Silver (XAG/USD) is trading $23.176, up $0.1138 or +0.49%. December Comex Silver futures are at $23.455, up $0.069 or +0.30%.

Investor Sentiment and Economic Indicators

Last week, silver advanced on the back of a weaker dollar and U.S. job market resilience, among other positive economic factors. Asian stocks’ downturn further strengthened silver’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. At the same time, the United Auto Workers union’s strikes across Detroit emphasized the metal’s attractiveness during geopolitical turmoil.

Chinese Influence on Silver Markets

Chinese industrial output and retail sales figures exceeded estimates, fueling optimism for increased demand in metals and commodities. The People’s Bank of China also contributed to bullish sentiment by reducing banks’ required cash reserves. These strong indicators are likely to further drive up demand for metals like silver, especially in the world’s largest metals consumer, China.

Currency Dynamics and Speculation

Recent U.S. data releases led to a dip in the dollar, making silver more affordable for those trading in other currencies. Spot silver consequently experienced significant gains, despite COMEX speculators trimming their net long positions. Chinese consumers, hedging against a weakening yuan, are pushing silver—and gold—prices to unprecedented heights.

Short-term Forecast- Fed Dependent

With the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting imminent, silver prices remain highly sensitive to interest rate dynamics. Should the central bank lean dovish, a substantial silver rally could be in the offing. Conversely, any upward movement in interest rates could make this non-yielding asset less attractive to investors.

In light of the various indicators and economic landscapes, the short-term market sentiment for silver appears bullish. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting will likely confirm or refute this trend, making it a key event that traders and investors should keenly watch.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Based on the provided 4-hour chart data for Silver (XAG/USD), the commodity’s current price of 23.14 sits below the 200-4H moving average of 23.38, indicating a potential bearish trend. However, it’s positioned above the 50-4H moving average of 23.01, suggesting recent bullish momentum. The 14-4H RSI at 57.17 points towards moderate upward momentum, being above the neutral mark but below overbought conditions.

The price is navigating between significant support at 22.70-22.28 and main resistance between 25.00-25.27. Despite a slight decrease from the previous 4-hour price, overall market sentiment leans bullish, influenced by its stance relative to the moving averages and RSI indication.

