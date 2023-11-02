Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Rises with Fed’s Steady Approach

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver prices rise as the U.S. dollar weakens and Treasury yields fall.

Federal Reserve maintains rates at 5.25%-5.5%, consistent since July.

Jerome Powell’s statements hint at the possibility of a December rate hike.

Dollar index drops 0.5%, making commodities like silver more affordable globally.

Silver’s Response to Federal Reserve’s Actions

Silver (XAG/USD) prices are experiencing an uptick on Thursday, influenced significantly by a declining U.S. dollar and a drop in Treasury yields. These financial movements followed the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady, leading investors to speculate that we might be seeing the end of the central bank’s rate hikes for now.

The Fed’s Steady Hand

The Federal Reserve, as expected, maintained the interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range, a consistent position since July. The central bank’s recent statement emphasized the sustained strength in the labor market, and economic activity continued its vigorous growth in the third quarter. However, Chairman Jerome Powell, in his subsequent press briefing, left room for another potential rate hike in December.

Dollar and Treasury Yields Movement

The dollar’s reaction was immediate, with the index dropping 0.5%, effectively making commodities like silver cheaper for investors dealing in other currencies. Concurrently, the yields on key Treasury notes, such as the 2-year and 10-year, witnessed a significant fall, further emphasizing the market’s reaction to the Fed’s decisions and commentary.

Powell’s Mixed Signals and Market Interpretation

Post-meeting statements from Chairman Powell seemed to weave a tapestry of mixed signals. While underscoring the central bank’s commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target, Powell highlighted the clear tightening of financial conditions and a plethora of associated risks. This commentary has led many in the trading community to believe that the bar for future rate hikes has been set considerably higher.

Silver’s Position and Near-Term Outlook

As global events continue to unfold, silver retains its allure as a go-to hedge in periods of financial and political uncertainty, demonstrated recently with increasing tensions in the Middle East. Given the backdrop of the Federal Reserve’s current stance and the impending U.S. non-farm payrolls report, the short-term sentiment around silver is steady to bullish.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD) currently trades at $23.03, a slight increase from its previous close of $22.95. The asset sits marginally below its minor resistance level of $23.55 and its 200-day moving average of $23.285, but is above its 50-day moving average of $22.90. This places it in a neutral zone between its major support and resistance levels of $20.66 and $24.50, respectively.

While the proximity to the 200-day average suggests a potential bullish reversal, it’s important to remain cautious given the tight range between the moving averages and key resistance.

Overall, the market sentiment looks as if it is trying to regain its slightly bullish posture but warrants close monitoring as a sustained move under the 50-day moving average could put it in a weaker position once again.

