Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Resilient Amid Gold’s Woes

Silver rebounds from 5-month lows; gold faces challenges.

Central bankers’ summit in Wyoming sparks investor anticipation.

U.S. Treasury yields rise, pressuring precious metals.

Silver’s Response to Economic Moves and Central Bank Insights

Silver (XAG/USD) is experiencing an uptick, rebounding from 5-month lows, and remaining resilient amidst gold’s struggles. As the trading community keenly awaits updates from the central bankers’ summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic forecasts and interest rate discussions are keeping investors vigilant.

Treasury Yields, Dollar Pressure XAG/USD

Recent surges in the U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar have exerted pressure on both gold and silver markets. Notably, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently achieved a 15-year high, while the dollar maintains a robust position, hovering above the 103-mark. This strength in the dollar, combined with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yielding 4.23%, is creating challenges for silver’s growth.

Powell’s Speech Fuels Rate Speculations

Global attention is now centered on U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s imminent speech. Speculations are rife about whether Powell’s remarks will echo the recent hawkish tone of the FOMC minutes. The minutes highlighted the potential for more rate hikes due to persistently high inflation, suggesting the need for further monetary restrictions to alleviate pricing pressures.

Economists Debate Future Fed Moves

However, a recent Reuters poll of economists hinted at a possible pause in the Fed’s rate hikes, with a subset even proposing a potential rate cut after March. External factors like rising Treasury bond yields and climbing home mortgage rates might reduce the Fed’s appetite for additional hikes. In Asia, the underwhelming rate cut by China added to market uncertainties.

Short-Term Outlook on Silver

For Silver (XAG/USD), its near-future is heavily influenced by central bank decisions. As the market anticipates Powell’s address, any indications, be it dovish or hawkish, could instigate market movements. With SPDR Gold Trust seeing its first influx since July, it underscores the sustained investor appetite for precious metals. In essence, silver’s forthcoming path is a tightrope walk, influenced by global financial indicators and inherent demand patterns.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver’s current 4-hour price of 22.82 shows a slight decline from the previous 4-hour price of 22.85. This price is positioned between the 200-4H moving average (23.72) and the 50-4H moving average (22.68). The fact that it’s above the 50-4H MA but below the 200-4H MA suggests a neutral to slightly bearish momentum in the short term, but longer-term bearishness. The 14-4H RSI at 55.19 indicates stronger momentum, being above the neutral 50 mark but not reaching the overbought zone.

With the price in close proximity to the main support area (22.70 to 22.28) and below the main resistance area (23.00 to 23.85), the market leans towards a bearish sentiment although susceptible to a near-term short-covering rally.

