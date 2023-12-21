Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Reacts to Fed’s Rate Cut Signals

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver (XAG/USD) trades lower, influenced by a softer dollar and falling Treasury yields.

Traders eye U.S. third-quarter GDP, PCE index for policy insights.

Global rate-cut cycle anticipation affects silver’s pricing.

Silver Prices and Economic Indicators

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading sideways to lower early Thursday, though off session lows, influenced by a softer dollar and falling Treasury yields. This trend in thesilver marketclosely aligns with U.S. economic data, which traders are analyzing for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. The dollar’s 0.1% drop against other major currencies is making silver more accessible to various currency holders, offering some support to its prices.

Rate Cut Cycle Impact on Silver

The market’s anticipation of a potential global rate-cutting cycle, especially in the U.S., underpins silver’s current pricing. However, technical analysis shows a slowdown in momentum, suggesting the risk of a short-term pullback. Recent statements from Federal Reserve officials, tempering expectations of aggressive rate cuts next year, contrast with the market’s earlier predictions following a dovish stance from the Fed’s last policy meeting.

Fed Policy and Market Expectations

Despite the Fed’s cautious tone, the market is still betting on a rate cut as early as March. These expectations are evident in federal fund futures and the ongoing downward trend in bond yields. Key economic data such as the recent rise in U.S. existing home sales and increased consumer confidence are shaping market sentiment. Traders are now focusing on upcoming reports like the U.S. third-quarter GDP and November’s core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index to further gauge the Fed’s approach.

Silver Price Outlook Amid Economic Data

As traders await more economic reports, silver prices are finding their direction from the interplay between Fed policy expectations and emerging economic data. Lower interest rates typically make non-yielding assets like silver more appealing. Thus, silver’s short-term price direction is expected to be heavily influenced by the evolving economic landscape and the Federal Reserve’s responses.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently priced at 24.30, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 23.62 and 23.48 respectively. This positioning above the moving averages suggests a bullish sentiment in the market. It is also notably above the minor support level of 23.55 and is approaching the minor resistance at 24.50. The proximity to this resistance level indicates potential for further upward movement, but also a possibility of encountering resistance near the 24.50 mark.

The fact that silver is trading on the bullish side of a downtrend line at 23.56 further reinforces the current positive market sentiment. This trend line acts as a critical indicator of the shift in market dynamics, showing a break from the previous downtrend and suggesting a potential for continued upward momentum. However, the main resistance level at 25.91 still stands as a significant barrier to be tested for any further long-term bullish trends.

The current market setup, with silver trading above key moving averages and near critical resistance levels, points towards a cautiously optimistic outlook for silver prices in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.