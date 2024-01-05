Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD on Bearish Path Ahead of US Jobs Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Silver trends towards second consecutive weekly loss.

Dollar strength, Treasury yields impact silver prices.

Non-farm payrolls report pivotal for silver’s direction.

Silver’s Weekly Trend

Silver (XAG/USD) is on a path to record its second consecutive weekly loss. The driving forces behind this trend are a strengthening U.S. dollar and rising bond yields, fueled by diminished expectations for an early interest rate cut in the U.S.

Economic Indicators and Fed Policy

The dollar index is poised for a gain, marking its strongest week since July. Concurrently, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are maintaining levels above 4%, their peak since October. These factors contribute to making silver more expensive for holders of other currencies. Federal Reserve officials, indicating a possible control over inflation, express uncertainty regarding the rate cut outlook.

Labor Market Data’s Influence

The focus now shifts to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, expected to show a job addition of 170,000. Strong labor market data, highlighted by recent U.S. weekly jobless claims and private employment figures, point to the economy’s resilience. This data is crucial for shaping the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

Market Sentiment

The market sentiment currently reflects a cautious approach, with traders pricing in a 65% chance of a Fed rate cut by March. The strength of the U.S. dollar, coupled with a robust labor market, is likely to shape silver’s price trajectory in the coming weeks, pending the release of the non-farm payrolls report.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, silver’s outlook is influenced by the upcoming jobs report. Stronger-than-expected job growth might pressure silver prices and alter expectations for Fed interest rate cuts. Conversely, weaker numbers could fuel hopes for an earlier rate cut, potentially boosting silver prices.

However, a rally on bearish NFP data is not guaranteed. Silver has been struggling for week’s due to low investment demand with capital moving away from the precious metal and into more attractive assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver (XAG/USD), currently priced at 23.00, hovers just below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, situated at 23.62 and 23.66 respectively. This positioning indicates bearish sentiment.

The proximity to the minor resistance level at 23.55 and trend line resistance at 23.47 further suggests a potential challenge for upward movement. Meanwhile, the notable gap between the current price and the main support at 20.66 implies room for downside movement.

Silver’s (XAG/USD) sentiment appears bearish, with a close watch on the resistance levels for any shift in trend.

