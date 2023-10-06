Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Navigates Choppy Waters as Job Data Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver (XAG/USD) navigates choppy waters as the U.S. non-farm payrolls report looms.

Hawkish Federal Reserve signals have driven silver down by 22.6% since its May peak.

U.S. dollar index eases, 10-year Treasury yields retreat, offering short-lived respite.

Strong non-farm payrolls data could plummet silver prices below the critical $20 mark.

Silver in Uncertain Waters Ahead of Job Numbers

Silver (XAG/USD) finds itself in volatile territory as traders anxiously await the U.S. non-farm payrolls report. Caught between a fluctuating U.S. dollar and bond yields, the precious metal showed modest gains on Friday following a nine-session slump. As of 07:00 GMT, it’s trading at $20.96, a marginal decline of $0.03 or -0.15%.

Rate Hikes and Labor Market

The ever-tightening labor market continues to unnerve silver investors. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve regarding potential rate hikes have pushed silver down by 22.6% since its May peak at $26.94 per ounce. Any strong labor data could further empower the Fed to sustain elevated rates, adding downward pressure on the metal.

Currency and Yields

A slight retreat in the U.S. dollar index and a pullback from 16-year highs in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have given silver some respite. Nevertheless, unless Treasury yields show signs of having reached a top, a bullish course for silver appears improbable.

Job Data and Market Sentiment

With the upcoming non-farm payrolls projected to report 170,000 new jobs, a higher-than-expected number could potentially send silver below the $20 mark. Concurrently, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF’s lowest holdings since 2019 put additional strain on the entire precious metals sector.

Short-Term Outlook

Thesilver marketcurrently lacks a clear direction and will likely remain so until the job data releases. Only a major technical reversal backed by robust trading volumes could instill a bullish sentiment. For now, the market sentiment leans bearish, especially with the looming possibility of a strong payroll report influencing the Federal Reserve’s next moves.

Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis

DailySilver (XAG/USD)

With the current daily price of Silver (XAG/USD) at $20.94, the commodity is trading below its 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. The current price is also significantly below both minor and main support levels, suggesting that the market has breached crucial floors.

Trend line resistance at $24.79 looms high, underscoring the commodity’s current underperformance. However, this price level isn’t even in the picture with the uptrending line at $22.37 standing in the way.

The distance from support and resistance levels, along with its position relative to the 50 and 200-Day moving averages, paints a predominantly bearish picture for thesilver marketat the moment.

